Missouri Tigers helmet.jpg

(KMAland) -- Thursday's Music City Bowl between Iowa and Missouri has officially been canceled.

According to multiple reports, the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the program at Mizzou. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.