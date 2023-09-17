Iowa Hawkeyes Football
Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

(KMAland) -- Iowa football moved up in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

The Hawkeyes are now No. 24 in the AP and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

2. Michigan (2) (same)

3. Texas (1) (up 1)

6. Ohio State (same)

7. Penn State (same)

16. Oklahoma 

24. Iowa (up 1)

RV: Missouri, Kansas State, TCU, Kansas, Wisconsin

AFCA COACHES TOP 25

2. Michigan (1) (same)

4. Ohio State (1) (same)

6. Texas (same)

7. Penn State (same)

14. Oklahoma (up 2)

22. Iowa (up 2)

RV: Kansas State, Missouri, TCU, Kansas

