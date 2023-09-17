(KMAland) -- Iowa football moved up in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.
The Hawkeyes are now No. 24 in the AP and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Michigan (2) (same)
3. Texas (1) (up 1)
6. Ohio State (same)
7. Penn State (same)
16. Oklahoma
24. Iowa (up 1)
RV: Missouri, Kansas State, TCU, Kansas, Wisconsin
AFCA COACHES TOP 25
2. Michigan (1) (same)
4. Ohio State (1) (same)
6. Texas (same)
7. Penn State (same)
14. Oklahoma (up 2)
22. Iowa (up 2)
RV: Kansas State, Missouri, TCU, Kansas