(KMAland) -- Iowa is up one spot to No. 12, Iowa State is down one to No. 15 and Creighton and Kansas are 21 and 22 in the latest women’s AP top 25.

The Bluejays stayed put at 21 while the Jayhawks moved down two spots after suffering their first loss — a triple overtime defeat at Nebraska. The Huskers are among the teams receiving votes this week.

View the regional conference teams and their rankings below or the complete top 25 here.

AP Top 25 

3. Ohio State

4. Indiana

8. UConn

12. Iowa

14. Michigan

15. Iowa State

16. Maryland

20. Oklahoma

21. Creighton

22. Kansas

23. Baylor

25. St. John’s

Others RV: Villanova, Nebraska, Texas, Marquette.

