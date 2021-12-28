(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa named Jim Barnes as their new head volleyball coach on Tuesday.
In a release, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said, "I am very excited to have Coach Barnes joining our team. He has three decades of experience, proven success at the highest collegiate volleyball level and shares our win, graduate, do it right values. His leadership, knowledge of the game and respect nationwide sets us up for long-term success."
Barnes comes to Iowa City after spending the past six seasons at Tulane. He's also served as head coach at Baylor, Wyoming and Lamar.
Barnes is 455-345 in his career. He replaces Vicki Brown, who was dismissed from her role on November 4th.
