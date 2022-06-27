(KMAland) -- According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, both Iowa and Nebraska will be on the road for the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games.
The Hawkeyes travel to Seton Hall while Nebraska goes to St. John’s. Creighton was not assigned a game in the annual matchup of Big Ten and Big East basketball schools.
Official dates and times are to be determined, according to the report. Other matchups:
Villanova at Michigan State
Indiana at Xavier
Marquette at Purdue
Butler at Penn State
Northwestern at Georgetown
DePaul at Minnesota