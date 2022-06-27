Gavitt Tipoff Games
Photo: BTN.com

(KMAland) -- According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, both Iowa and Nebraska will be on the road for the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The Hawkeyes travel to Seton Hall while Nebraska goes to St. John’s. Creighton was not assigned a game in the annual matchup of Big Ten and Big East basketball schools.

Official dates and times are to be determined, according to the report. Other matchups:

Villanova at Michigan State

Indiana at Xavier

Marquette at Purdue

Butler at Penn State

Northwestern at Georgetown 

DePaul at Minnesota

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.