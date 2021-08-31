(Rosemont) -- Several Iowa and Nebraska golfers were picked to the Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Golfers to Watch Preseason List.
Iowa’s Jacque Galloway, Morgan Goldstein and Klara Wildhaber and Nebraska’s Kirsten Baete, Michaela Vavrova and Megan Whittaker were picked to the women’s list.
On the men’s side, Ronan Kleu, Mac McClear and Garrett Tighe of Iowa and Nebraska’s Caleb Badura, Mark Goelbaek and Tom Westenberger were all named to the list.
