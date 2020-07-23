(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nebraska’s Wan’Dale Robinson, Stephan Robinson Jr. of Kansas and Missouri’s Tyler Badie have been named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.
The Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Smith-Marsette had 722 yards receiving and 503 in kick return yardage as a junior with the Hawkeyes. Nebraska's Robinson had a big year as a true freshman with 340 yards rushing, 453 yards receiving and 236 yards on kick returns.
Robinson Jr. finished his junior year with 727 yards receiving and 247 yards on kick returns, and Badie put up 457 yards rushing, 356 yards receiving and 115 yards in kick returns as a sophomore.
View the complete list linked here.