(KMAland) -- Ohio State is the clear favorite to win the Big Ten Conference, according to a Big Ten media poll released by the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
The Buckeyes received 33 first-place votes to win the Big Ten East with Penn State picked by one media member to win the division. In every poll, the East champion is selected as the winner of the conference as a whole.
Wisconsin and Minnesota are the favorites in the Big Ten West, with the Badgers taking 19 first-place votes and Minnesota 14. Northwestern also received a vote but is picked sixth in the division. Iowa and Nebraska are third and fourth in the Big Ten West with 157 and 117 points, respectively.
Here’s the complete poll:
BIG TEN EAST
1. Ohio State 237 points (33 first-place votes)
2. Penn State 204 points (1)
3. Michigan 169 points
4. Indiana 134 points
5. Michigan State 94 points
6. Maryland 76 points
7. Rutgers 38 points
BIG TEN WEST
1. Wisconsin 221 points (19)
2. Minnesota 209.5 (14)
3. Iowa 157 points
4. Nebraska 117 points
5. Purdue 105 points
6. Northwestern 87.5 points (1)
7. Illinois 55 points