(KMAland) -- Alabama is the top ranked team in the Associated Press Preseason Poll.
Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame complete the top five while Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Baylor were in the top 10.
Iowa and Nebraska each received votes.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Ohio State (6)
8. Michigan
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
12. Oklahoma State
15. Michigan State
18. Wisconsin
RV: Texas, Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas State, Nebraska