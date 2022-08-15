College Football

(KMAland) -- Alabama is the top ranked team in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. 

Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame complete the top five while Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Baylor were in the top 10. 

Iowa and Nebraska each received votes.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

2. Ohio State (6)

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

12. Oklahoma State

15. Michigan State

18. Wisconsin

RV: Texas, Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas State, Nebraska

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.