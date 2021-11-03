(KMAland) -- Both Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Syracuse had their seasons come to a finish at their respective state volleyball tournaments on Wednesday.
IA 3A: West Delaware 25-25-22-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-15-25-23
Emma Salker finished with 20 kills, five blocks and four aces and Addy Mosier had 14 winners for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the loss. Maddie Hinkel tallied 42 assists and 16 digs, and Alivia Wolf finished with 19 digs.
NE C1: Columbus Lakeview 25-25-25 Syracuse 17-13-21
Kennedy Stanley had a double-double with 21 assists and 11 digs for Syracuse. Delainey Cast added 10 kills and 30 digs, and Lindsey Moss posted 17 digs for the Rockets in the defeat.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Semifinals
Burlington Notre Dame 26-26-27 Holy Trinity Catholic 24-24-25
Springville 25-25-25 North Tama 10-12-17
Class 2A State Semifinals
Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25 Denver 12-10-12
Western Christian 25-11-25-25 Osage 19-25-22-18
Class 3A State Semifinals
West Liberty 25-23-19-25-16 Davenport Assumption 23-25-25-23-14
West Delaware 25-25-22-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-15-25-23
Class 4A State Semifinals
Western Dubuque 25-25-17-25 Marion 19-18-25-15
Waverly-Shell Rock 25-19-25-32 North Scott 22-25-17-30
Class 5A State Semifinals
Cedar Falls 25-25-25 Johnston 24-18-18
Pleasant Valley 25-32-15-25 Ankeny 16-30-25-17
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class A State Quarterfinals
Papillion-LaVista South 25-25-25 Fremont 14-10-22
Elkhorn South 25-17-25-19-15 Gretna 18-25-22-25-13
Millard West 25-25-25 Papillion-LaVista 23-17-11
Omaha Westside 23-25-22-25-15 Lincoln Southwest 25-11-25-15-4
Class B State Quarterfinals
Norris 25-25-25 Adams Central 5-18-8
Elkhorn North 25-26-25 York 16-24-12
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Duchesne Academy 12-19-8
Waverly 25-25-25 Grand Island Northwest 20-18-19
Class C1 State Quarterfinals
Kearney Catholic 25-25-25 Pierce 19-16-17
Columbus Lakeview 25-25-25 Syracuse 17-13-21
Grand Island Central Catholic 25-25-25-25 Gothenburg 27-18-21-17
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Bishop Neumann 20-12-15