(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy moved to the Class 1A state championship with another dominant win to highlight a busy day of Iowa and Nebraska state volleyball action.
Check out the full scoreboard from each below.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 1A State Semifinals
Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Springville 10-19-22
Katie Quick finished with 28 assists, 14 digs and 12 kills to lead Ankeny Christian in a dominant win over the top-ranked Orioles. Carley Craighead and Anna Weathers added 11 kills each, and Riese Gjerde picked up 12 digs on the day.
Other Class 1A State Semifinals
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-20-25 AGWSR 17-14-25-18
Class 2A State Semifinals
Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25 Hinton 14-20-11
Western Christian 25-25-25 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16-21-11
Class 3A State Semifinals
Sioux Center 22-25-30-26 Des Moines Christian 25-20-28-24
Assumption 25-28-25 Mount Vernon 19-26-20
Class 4A State Semifinals
Xavier 25-25-25 Western Dubuque 20-19-22
Clear Creek-Amana 25-22-18-25-15 North Scott 22-25-25-18-6
Class 5A State Semifinals
Iowa City Liberty 25-25-18-25 Ankeny Centennial 21-19-25-22
Pleasant Valley 25-25-25 WDM Valley 15-21-20
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class A State Quarterfinals
Papillion-La Vista South 25-25-27 Omaha Marian 13-14-25
Papillion-La Vista 21-25-25-25 Lincoln East 25-23-22-22
Lincoln Southwest 25-25-16-14-15 Millard West 15-23-25-25-7
Westside 20-25-25-25 Gretna 25-23-19-22
Class B State Quarterfinals
Elkhorn North 25-25-25 Northwest 12-21-17
Bennington 25-28-22-25 Seward 21-26-25-20
Skutt Catholic 24-25-25-25 Waverly 26-14-11-11
Norris 25-25-25 Sidney 20-16-19
Class C1 State Quarterfinals
North Bend Central 25-25-25 Adams Central 18-18-20
Gothenburg 25-25-21-25 Malcolm 21-21-25-20
Minden 25-25-25 Douglas County West 19-8-18
Grand Island Central Catholic 25-25-25 Kearney Catholic 15-21-16