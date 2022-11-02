KMAland Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy moved to the Class 1A state championship with another dominant win to highlight a busy day of Iowa and Nebraska state volleyball action.

Check out the full scoreboard from each below.

IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT 

Class 1A State Semifinals 

Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Springville 10-19-22 

Katie Quick finished with 28 assists, 14 digs and 12 kills to lead Ankeny Christian in a dominant win over the top-ranked Orioles. Carley Craighead and Anna Weathers added 11 kills each, and Riese Gjerde picked up 12 digs on the day.

Other Class 1A State Semifinals 

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-20-25 AGWSR 17-14-25-18

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25 Hinton 14-20-11

Western Christian 25-25-25 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16-21-11

Class 3A State Semifinals 

Sioux Center 22-25-30-26 Des Moines Christian 25-20-28-24

Assumption 25-28-25 Mount Vernon 19-26-20

Class 4A State Semifinals  

Xavier 25-25-25 Western Dubuque 20-19-22

Clear Creek-Amana 25-22-18-25-15 North Scott 22-25-25-18-6

Class 5A State Semifinals 

Iowa City Liberty 25-25-18-25 Ankeny Centennial 21-19-25-22

Pleasant Valley 25-25-25 WDM Valley 15-21-20

NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT 

Class A State Quarterfinals 

Papillion-La Vista South 25-25-27 Omaha Marian 13-14-25

Papillion-La Vista 21-25-25-25 Lincoln East 25-23-22-22

Lincoln Southwest 25-25-16-14-15 Millard West 15-23-25-25-7

Westside 20-25-25-25 Gretna 25-23-19-22

Class B State Quarterfinals 

Elkhorn North 25-25-25 Northwest 12-21-17

Bennington 25-28-22-25 Seward 21-26-25-20

Skutt Catholic 24-25-25-25 Waverly 26-14-11-11

Norris 25-25-25 Sidney 20-16-19

Class C1 State Quarterfinals 

North Bend Central 25-25-25 Adams Central 18-18-20

Gothenburg 25-25-21-25 Malcolm 21-21-25-20

Minden 25-25-25 Douglas County West 19-8-18

Grand Island Central Catholic 25-25-25 Kearney Catholic 15-21-16 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.