(KMAland) -- Iowa will play at Virginia and Nebraska will travel to NC State for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Hawkeyes will play at Virginia on the first day of the event — Monday, November 29th — while the Huskers will meet NC State on Wednesday, December 1st.
View all the matchups for the 2021 challenge below.
Monday, November 29th
Notre Dame at Illinois
Iowa at Virginia
Tuesday, November 30th
Indiana at Syracuse
Minnesota at Pittsburgh
Northwestern at Wake Forest
Duke at Ohio State
Florida State at Purdue
Clemson at Rutgers
Wednesday, December 1st
Virginia Tech at Maryland
Michigan at North Carolina
Louisville at Michigan State
Nebraska at NC State
Miami at Penn State
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech