Big Ten/ACC Challenge
(KMAland) -- Iowa will play at Virginia and Nebraska will travel to NC State for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Hawkeyes will play at Virginia on the first day of the event — Monday, November 29th — while the Huskers will meet NC State on Wednesday, December 1st.

View all the matchups for the 2021 challenge below.

Monday, November 29th 

Notre Dame at Illinois

Iowa at Virginia

Tuesday, November 30th 

Indiana at Syracuse

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Clemson at Rutgers

Wednesday, December 1st 

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Michigan at North Carolina

Louisville at Michigan State

Nebraska at NC State

Miami at Penn State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

