(KMAland) -- Iowa is No. 6 and Iowa State is ranked No. 9 in the preseason NCAA women’s college basketball Coaches Poll. Creighton and Nebraska come in at 21 and 22, respectively, while Kansas is receiving votes.
View the regional conference teams that are ranked below and find the complete rankings linked here.
3. Texas
6. Iowa
9. Iowa State
11. Indiana
15. Ohio State
16. Oklahoma
17. Baylor
18. Maryland
21. Creighton
22. Nebraska
23. Michigan
24. South Dakota State
Others RV: South Dakota, Kansas, Villanova, North Dakota State, DePaul.