NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Iowa is No. 6 and Iowa State is ranked No. 9 in the preseason NCAA women’s college basketball Coaches Poll. Creighton and Nebraska come in at 21 and 22, respectively, while Kansas is receiving votes.

View the regional conference teams that are ranked below and find the complete rankings linked here.  

3. Texas

6. Iowa

9. Iowa State

11. Indiana

15. Ohio State

16. Oklahoma

17. Baylor

18. Maryland

21. Creighton

22. Nebraska

23. Michigan

24. South Dakota State

Others RV: South Dakota, Kansas, Villanova, North Dakota State, DePaul.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.