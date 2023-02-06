(Iowa City) -- Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz has signed an amended contract for the 2023 season, the University of Iowa announced on Monday.
The contract has financial incentives based on designated performance objectives. For the 2023 season, the objectives include averaging at least 25 points per game and garnering a minimum of seven wins, including regular season and a possible bowl game.
If the objectives are met, Ferentz’s contract will return to the prior two-year rolling agreement along with a one-time lump sum bonus and base salary adjustment.