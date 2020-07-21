(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Coy Cronk and Alaric Jackson and Missouri’s Kobie Whiteside have been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List.
Iowa is one of only 20 programs with more than one name on the 85-person watch list. Jackson started 10 games at left tackle in 2019 and picked up third-team All-Big Ten honors.
Cronk is a graduate transfer from Indiana that started the first four games last season at left tackle before missing the rest of the season to injury.
Whiteside, who enters his senior season at Missouri, had 28 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss and sacks during his junior season.
View the complete release and list from the Outland Trophy linked here.