(KMAland) -- Michigan and Wisconsin were picked to win their respective Big Ten Conference divisions in Cleveland.com's Preseason Poll.
The Wolverines garnered 27 of the 37 first-place votes in the Big Ten East while Wisconsin edged Iowa in the West with 20 votes and 233 points to the Hawkeyes' 16 first-place nods and 232 points.
In the East, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers and Indiana complete the rankings.
Minnesota is third in the West, followed by Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue and Northwestern.
View the full story here.