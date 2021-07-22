(KMAland) -- Iowa is picked to finish second in the Big Ten West Division by 34 Big Ten writers.
The annual Cleveland.com preseason Big Ten Conference poll was released on Wednesday with Ohio State and Wisconsin as the overwhelming favorites in their respective divisions. The Buckeyes were picked by 33 of the 34 writers to win the Big Ten championship game.
Five writers picked Iowa to advance to the Big Ten Conference championship but received votes to finish anywhere from first to fifth. Nebraska is picked fifth in the West Division. Here’s a look at the results:
BIG TEN WEST
1. Wisconsin (29 first-place votes) 233 points
2. Iowa (5) 202
3. Northwestern 160
4. Minnesota 146
5. Nebraska 91.5
6. Purdue 72.5
7. Illinois 47
BIG TEN EAST
1. Ohio State (34 first-place votes) 238
2. Penn State 192
3. Indiana 169
4. Michigan 144
5. Maryland 79
6. Rutgers 77.5
7. Michigan State 52.5
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Ohio State over Wisconsin (28)
Ohio State over Iowa (5)
Wisconsin over Ohio State (1)