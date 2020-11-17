(KMAland) -- Iowa is picked to finish second in the Big Ten Conference behind Illinois, according to the Big Ten media.
The Hawkeyes’ Luka Garza is the league’s preseason player of the year and was a unanimous choice to the preseason all-conference team.
Rutgers, Wisconsin and Michigan State are also picked in the top five of the league while Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue and Maryland round out the top 10. Nebraska is picked 13th ahead of Northwestern and directly behind Minnesota and Penn State.
Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch and Brendan Quinn of The Athletic organized the Big Ten media poll because the conference does not organize its own poll.