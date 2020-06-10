(Iowa City) -- Iowa football picked up their quarterback for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.
Broadview Heights, Ohio signal caller Joey Labas announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on social media. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect was originally committed to Ball State before announcing a decommitment on June 3rd.
Labas is ranked No. 48 as a pro-style quarterback and No. 53 in Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Labas is the 16th known commit in the 2021 recruiting class for Iowa, which currently ranks 3rd in the Big Ten and 9th in the nation per 247Sports.