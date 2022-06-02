Big Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Eleven Iowa football players were recognized as Preseason All-Big Ten choices by Athlon Sports.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Riley Moss were first-team selections while defensive lineman Logan Lee, linebacker Seth Benson and punter Tory Taylor were second-team tabs.

Offensive lineman Connor Colby, defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness and defensive lineman Noah Shannon were third-team tallies.

Running back Gavin Williams and safety Kaevon Merriweather were selected to the fourth team.

Nebraska linebacker Garrett Nelson was a first-team selection while teammates Ochaun Mathis (defensive line) was named to the second team, and linebacker Luke Reimer was a third-team designation and wide receiver Omar Manning and offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka, linebacker Nick Henrich and cornerback Quinton Newsome were fourth-team choices.

View the full team here.

