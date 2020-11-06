(KMAland) -- Remsen, St. Mary's scored the final 35 points of their win over Audubon in Iowa football quarterfinal action on Friday.
8-MAN: Remsen, St. Mary’s 42 Audubon 27
Jeremy Koenck had 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Blaine Harpenau added 162 rushing, 144 passing and two touchdowns in the victory. RSM scored the final 35 points of the game.
Gavin Smith had 194 yards passing, 122 rushing and one touchdown of each for Audubon. Joel Klocke added 90 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and Ethan Klocke had 61 yards receiving and a 72-yard scoop and score.
8-MAN: Fremont-Mills 30 CAM, Anita 28
A: St. Albert 24 Logan-Magnolia
1A: Van Meter 33 Underwood 14
3A: Harlan 21 Lewis Central 14
Fremont-Mills, St. Albert and Harlan are all moving on to the Dome. View the complete recaps from the games heard on KMA at our Local Sports News Page.
FULL IOWA SCOREBOARD
Class 8-Man Quarterfinals
Remsen, St. Mary’s 42 Audubon 27
Fremont-Mills 30 CAM, Anita 28
Don Bosco 42 Janesville 12
Montezuma 62 Easton Valley 35
Class A Quarterfinals
St. Albert 24 Logan-Magnolia 0
Grundy Center 20 West Hancock 14
Regina Catholic 32 Wapsie Valley 27
Saint Ansgar 49 MFL MarcMac 14
Class 1A Quarterfinals
OABCIG 63 West Sioux 14
South Central Calhoun 26 Southeast Valley 6
Van Meter 33 Underwood 14
Sigourney-Keota 35 Columbus Catholic 32
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 34 West Lyon 14
PCM, Monroe 21 West Marshall 20
Camanche 34 West Liberty 20
Waukon 24 Solon 8
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23 Webster City 14
Harlan 21 Lewis Central 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 21 Grinnell 7
North Scott 24 West Delaware 21
Class 4A Quarterfinals
Pleasant Valley 38 Iowa City West 24
Southeast Polk 48 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Ankeny 28 Waukee 7