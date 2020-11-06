Audubon Football.jpg
(KMAland) -- Remsen, St. Mary's scored the final 35 points of their win over Audubon in Iowa football quarterfinal action on Friday.

8-MAN: Remsen, St. Mary’s 42 Audubon 27 

Jeremy Koenck had 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Blaine Harpenau added 162 rushing, 144 passing and two touchdowns in the victory. RSM scored the final 35 points of the game.

Gavin Smith had 194 yards passing, 122 rushing and one touchdown of each for Audubon. Joel Klocke added 90 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and Ethan Klocke had 61 yards receiving and a 72-yard scoop and score.

8-MAN: Fremont-Mills 30 CAM, Anita 28 

A: St. Albert 24 Logan-Magnolia

1A: Van Meter 33 Underwood 14

3A: Harlan 21 Lewis Central 14 

Fremont-Mills, St. Albert and Harlan are all moving on to the Dome. View the complete recaps from the games heard on KMA at our Local Sports News Page.

FULL IOWA SCOREBOARD

Class 8-Man Quarterfinals 

Remsen, St. Mary’s 42 Audubon 27

Fremont-Mills 30 CAM, Anita 28

Don Bosco 42 Janesville 12

Montezuma 62 Easton Valley 35

Class A Quarterfinals 

St. Albert 24 Logan-Magnolia 0

Grundy Center 20 West Hancock 14

Regina Catholic 32 Wapsie Valley 27

Saint Ansgar 49 MFL MarcMac 14

Class 1A Quarterfinals 

OABCIG 63 West Sioux 14

South Central Calhoun 26 Southeast Valley 6

Van Meter 33 Underwood 14

Sigourney-Keota 35 Columbus Catholic 32

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 34 West Lyon 14

PCM, Monroe 21 West Marshall 20

Camanche 34 West Liberty 20

Waukon 24 Solon 8

Class 3A Quarterfinals 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23 Webster City 14

Harlan 21 Lewis Central 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 21 Grinnell 7

North Scott 24 West Delaware 21

Class 4A Quarterfinals 

Pleasant Valley 38 Iowa City West 24

Southeast Polk 48 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Ankeny 28 Waukee 7

 

