(KMAland) -- The University of Iowa wrestling program is ranked No. 1 by the NWCA's Coaches Poll.
The Hawkeyes tallied 350 points and all 14 first-place votes. Iowa is one of 10 Big Ten programs ranked in the top 25, joined by Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Minnesota, Illinois, Rutgers, Purdue, Wisconsin and Northwestern.
Missouri is ranked No. 3 while Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Northern Iowa are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional teams below.
NWCA Coaches Poll
1. Iowa
2. Penn State
3. Missouri
4. Michigan
7. Oklahoma State
9. Nebraska
10. Ohio State
11. Minnesota
14. Iowa State
16. Oklahoma
17. Northern Iowa
18. Illinois
19. Rutgers
21. Purdue
22. Wisconsin
25. Northwestern
RV: Michigan State