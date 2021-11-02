Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling
(KMAland) -- The University of Iowa wrestling program is ranked No. 1 by the NWCA's Coaches Poll. 

The Hawkeyes tallied 350 points and all 14 first-place votes. Iowa is one of 10 Big Ten programs ranked in the top 25, joined by Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Minnesota, Illinois, Rutgers, Purdue, Wisconsin and Northwestern.

Missouri is ranked No. 3 while Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Northern Iowa are also ranked.

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional teams below.

NWCA Coaches Poll 

1. Iowa

2. Penn State 

3. Missouri

4. Michigan

7. Oklahoma State

9. Nebraska

10. Ohio State

11. Minnesota

14. Iowa State 

16. Oklahoma 

17. Northern Iowa

18. Illinois

19. Rutgers 

21. Purdue 

22. Wisconsin

25. Northwestern

RV: Michigan State 

