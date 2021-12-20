Iowa Hawkeyes

(Iowa City) -- Iowa rowing has named Lowell McNicholas as the program’s assistant coach.

McNicholas was a volunteer assistant this past season with the Wisconsin men’s rowing program.

View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here

