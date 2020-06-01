(Cedar Falls) -- The annual Iowa Shrine Bowl Football Classic has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
The game was slated to be held July 18th at the UNIDome in Cedar Falls.
KMAland athletes who were planning to participate in the game included Johnathon Monson (Harlan), Jack Tiarks (Treynor), Tyler Moen (Atlantic), Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia), Thomas Wilson (Sidney), Trevor Griffin (Lewis Central) and Noah Clark (Glenwood) on the South Team.
Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen and Martensdale-St. Marys' Derek Wharton were scheduled to be South Team assistant coaches.