(Ames) -- Iowa State racked up another recruiting win on Tuesday with the addition of Fort Lauderdale, Florida edge R Mason Thomas.
Thomas is ranked as the No. 611 player nationally, No. 28 at the edge position and No. 84 in Florida, according to 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect took a visit to Ames on June 4th and to South Carolina on June 25th before making the decision. Thomas reported other Power Five offers from Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Washington State and West Virginia.