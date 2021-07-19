(Ames) -- Iowa State picked up another recruiting win this weekend, landing four-star wide receiver Greg Gaines.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver prospect out of Tampa, Florida chose the Cyclones over other offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and many others.
Gaines took visits to Iowa State, Kansas State, Maryland and Indiana in June. He’s ranked No. 329 nationally, No. 47 at receiver and No. 39 in Florida, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.