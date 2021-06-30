(Ames) -- Iowa State men’s basketball has announced their non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Cyclones will open on November 9th at home against Kennesaw State and then host Oregon State on November 12th. Other home games on the slate are with Alabama State, Grambling State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Iowa, Jackson State, Southeastern Louisiana, Chicago State and Missouri.
Iowa State will also play in the NIT Season Tip-Off on November 24th and 26th and have a road date with Creighton. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.