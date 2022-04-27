(Ames) -- Iowa State men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced some updates to his coaching staff.
Among those changes, Nate Schmidt has been promoted to assistant coach, former Northern Iowa assistant coach Erik Crawford has been named the director of player development and Mo Ba has been promoted to assistant coach.
Schmidt recently served as recruiting and player development coordinator. Crawford has spent the last 12 years at Northern Iowa, but he recently served as Iowa State’s director of basketball operations from 2006 to 2010. Ba served as a graduate assistant last season.
