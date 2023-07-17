IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 3A state baseball tournaments began on Monday. Check out the full Monday rundown below.

IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS (AT CARROLL)

Kingsley-Pierson 6 South Winneshiek 1

Lisbon 5 Burlington Notre Dame 0

St. Mary’s Remsen 3 Saint Ansgar 1

Lynnville-Sully 8 Gehlen Catholic 7

IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS (AT IOWA CITY)

Epworth, Western Dubuque 10 Harlan 0 

Check out the complete recap from KMA’s Trevor Maeder linked here

Other Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals

North Polk 3 Spencer 1

Carlisle 5 Marion 2

Wahlert Catholic 11 Ballard 1

