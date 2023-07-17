(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 3A state baseball tournaments began on Monday. Check out the full Monday rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS (AT CARROLL)
Kingsley-Pierson 6 South Winneshiek 1
Lisbon 5 Burlington Notre Dame 0
St. Mary’s Remsen 3 Saint Ansgar 1
Lynnville-Sully 8 Gehlen Catholic 7
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS (AT IOWA CITY)
Epworth, Western Dubuque 10 Harlan 0
Other Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals
North Polk 3 Spencer 1
Carlisle 5 Marion 2
Wahlert Catholic 11 Ballard 1