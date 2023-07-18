(KMAland) -- Underwood was among the winners on Tuesday in state quarterfinal play. Check out the full rundown from the 2A and 4A state quarterfinals below.
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Underwood 7 Williamsburg 2
Garrett Luett struck out eight and had two hits at the plate to lead Underwood to their first state tournament win in school history. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Beckman Catholic 5 Pella Christian 4 — 8 inn
West Lyon 6 Van Buren County 5
Cascade 7 Woodward-Granger 6
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Johnston 9 Iowa City Liberty 3
Dowling Catholic 4 Dallas Center-Grimes 3
Cedar Falls 11 Southeast Polk 1
Ames 9 Iowa City High 7