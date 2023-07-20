(KMAland) -- The Class 2A and 4A state baseball championships are set following play in Carroll and Iowa City on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown from Thursday in state baseball below.
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS
Underwood 3 Cascade 1
Jack Vanfossan threw a complete game gem with five strikeouts, and Mason Boothby had three hits with two runs scored for Underwood in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 2A State Tournament Semifinals
Beckman Catholic 11 West Lyon 2
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS
Johnston 9 Dowling Catholic 4
Ames 4 Cedar Falls 3