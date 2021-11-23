(Ames) -- Iowa State cross country racked up several honors from the Big 12 and USTFCCCA Midwest Region on Tuesday.
Wesley Kiptoo (Men’s Runner of the Year), Jeremy Sudbury (Men’s Coach of the Year), Ashley Tutt (Women’s Newcomer of the Year) and Ryan Ford (Men’s Newcomer of the Year) all earned honors from the Big 12.
Kiptoo (Men’s Athlete of the Year), Sudbury (Men’s Coach of the Year) and Cailie Logue (Women’s Athlete of the Year) were also honored by the USTFCCCA in the Midwest Region.
