(Ames) - The Iowa State University Athletic Department has announced an extension of head softball coach Jamie Pinkerton through 2025.
Under Pinkerton, the Cyclones have posted a 105-94 record. His fourth year in Ames -- 2021 -- ended with ISU's first trip to the NCAA Regional Tournament since 1988.
In a release, Pinkerton said. "“I am very thankful and grateful for the opportunity that President Wintersteen, Jamie Pollard and Calli Sanders have given me to continue to lead the softball program at Iowa State,” Pinkerton said. “Iowa State is where I want to be. I believe we have the softball program going in the right direction, both in the classroom and on the field. I am excited about the future of our program.”