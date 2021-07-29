(Ames) -- The Iowa State Athletic Department has announced a contract extension for head women's tennis coach Boomer Saia.
In a release, Saia said, "“I want to thank Jamie Pollard and Calli Sanders for trusting me with continued leadership of our tennis program. The last three years have been exciting, to say the least. My family and I are lucky to call Iowa State and the Ames community our home. I look forward to advancing our program to the next level and continuing to make history. This experience has been remarkable and I am eager to get the fall season underway.”
Saia claimed 2021 Big 12 Women's Tennis Coach of the Year honors in 2021 -- his third season with the Cyclones.
The extension is through the 2025 season.