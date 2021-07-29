Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 95F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.