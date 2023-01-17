Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- Iowa State football has filled out its strength and conditioning staff.

The Cyclones have hired Brandon Pietrzyk, Jalyn Baker and Lucas White. 

The trio were formerly at Boise State.

