Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- The Iowa State football program has landed a commitment from kicker Andrew Mevis, a graduate transfer from Fordham. 

Mevis was 27/38 in field goal attempts during his time at Fordham and was 15/20 in 2019. 

