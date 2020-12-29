(Ames) -- The Iowa State football program has landed a commitment from kicker Andrew Mevis, a graduate transfer from Fordham.
Mevis was 27/38 in field goal attempts during his time at Fordham and was 15/20 in 2019.
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 11:36 am
