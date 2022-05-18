(Ames) -- The Iowa State football program announced the addition of three players to its 2022 roster on Wednesday.
Those pledges came from wide receiver Dimitri Stanley and defensive backs Blake Thompson and Treyveon McGee.
Stanley comes to Ames from Colorado, where he caught 70 balls for 830 yards and four scores.
Thompson transfers from Blinn College while McGee comes from Independence Community College. McGee had nine tackles and a pass breakup for Independence.
View the full release from ISU here.