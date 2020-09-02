(Ames) -- The Iowa State Athletic Department has announced the football season opener with Louisiana will now be held without spectators.
In a release, Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said:
Although it is disappointing there won’t be fans at the opener, our institution’s leadership team is still committed to having spectators at future games, if it can done safely. Weighing how our campus community responds to the recent surge in positive COVID cases will be a significant factor as to whether we can have fans at future games. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make a decision regarding fans for the Oklahoma game (Oct. 3) at a later date.”
The Cyclones are slated to play Louisiana on September 12th at 11 a.m.