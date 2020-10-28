Haylee Young
Photo: Iowa State Athletics

(Ames) -- Iowa State gymnastics has named Haylee Young an assistant coach.

Young was a volunteer assistant last season and competed for the Cyclones from 2015-18. 

View the complete release from ISU athletics linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.