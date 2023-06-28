(Ames) -- Iowa State has tabbed Jaron Maestas as the 11th head coach in the history of the women's tennis program.
Maestas comes to Iowa State from Kansas, where he previously served as the associate head coach. Maestas played collegiately at Western New Mexico and New Mexico State. He was the coach at Division II Central Oklahoma for five seasons, where he led the Bronchos to a 78-22 record and two MIAA titles.
Maestas replaces Boomer Saia, who left Iowa State for Clemson after six seasons.
View the full release from Iowa State here.