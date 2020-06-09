(Ames) -- Iowa State will meet defending PAC-12 Champion Oregon in the opening round of the Emerald Coast Classic in the upcoming season.
The Cyclones will then meet either Illinois or Florida in the final round of the tournament. The matchup with the Ducks is slated for Friday, November 27th at 8:30 PM with the second game on Sunday, November 29th at either 3:00 or 5:30.
All games will be televised on CBS Sports Network from Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.
