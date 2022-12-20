(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton and Kansas maintained their national rankings in the latest women’s basketball polls.
The Jayhawks were the only regional team to move up in the rankings, jumping up two spots to No. 20 in the AP poll. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked in each poll below or click here for the complete rankings.
AP Top 25
3. Ohio State
4. Indiana
9. UConn
13. Iowa
14. Iowa State
15. Maryland
19. Michigan
20. Kansas
21. Creighton
23. Oklahoma
24. Baylor
25. St. John’s
Others RV: Marquette, Villanova, Texas, Kansas State, Nebraska
Coaches Top 25
3. Indiana
4. Ohio State
9. UConn
11. Iowa
13. Iowa State
17. Maryland
18. Oklahoma
20. Creighton
21. Michigan
23. Baylor
24. Kansas
Others RV: Marquette, St. John’s, Texas, Villanova, Kansas State, Nebraska, South Dakota State