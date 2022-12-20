NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton and Kansas maintained their national rankings in the latest women’s basketball polls.

The Jayhawks were the only regional team to move up in the rankings, jumping up two spots to No. 20 in the AP poll. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked in each poll below or click here for the complete rankings.

AP Top 25 

3. Ohio State 

4. Indiana 

9. UConn

13. Iowa

14. Iowa State

15. Maryland

19. Michigan

20. Kansas

21. Creighton

23. Oklahoma

24. Baylor

25. St. John’s

Others RV: Marquette, Villanova, Texas, Kansas State, Nebraska

Coaches Top 25 

3. Indiana

4. Ohio State

9. UConn

11. Iowa 

13. Iowa State

17. Maryland

18. Oklahoma

20. Creighton

21. Michigan

23. Baylor

24. Kansas

Others RV: Marquette, St. John’s, Texas, Villanova, Kansas State, Nebraska, South Dakota State

