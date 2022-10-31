(KMAland) -- Iowa State is new to the rankings while Nebraska has fallen to No. 4 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll.
The Huskers received 1,427 points and one first-place vote. The Cyclones, meanwhile, garnered 57 points.
Texas is the No. 1 team, followed by San Diego, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Louisville.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below.
1. Texas (54)
3. Wisconsin (4)
4. Nebraska (1)
6. Ohio State
9. Minnesota
11. Baylor
13. Creighton
14. Purdue
15. Penn State
17. Marquette
25. Iowa State
RV: Northwestern