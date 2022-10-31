AVCA Volleyball Poll
Photo: Wikipedia

(KMAland) -- Iowa State is new to the rankings while Nebraska has fallen to No. 4 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. 

The Huskers received 1,427 points and one first-place vote. The Cyclones, meanwhile, garnered 57 points. 

Texas is the No. 1 team, followed by San Diego, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Louisville. 

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

1. Texas (54)

3. Wisconsin (4)

4. Nebraska (1)

6. Ohio State 

9. Minnesota 

11. Baylor

13. Creighton

14. Purdue

15. Penn State 

17. Marquette

25. Iowa State 

RV: Northwestern 

