(Ames) -- The Iowa State football program landed a commitment from defensive tackle Jason Hammond on Tuesday.
Hammond committed to the Cyclones over offers from multiple schools, including Maryland, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Ole Miss and Syracuse.
Hammond is a three-star defensive tackle from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to 247 Sports, Hammond is the 95th best defensive lineman in the 2023 class.
Hammond is Iowa State's third 2023 commit.