Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll. 

The Cyclones moved from No. 11 to 10 in the AP and stayed put at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. 

Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Texas complete the top five in the AP Poll while Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Tennessee are the top five in the Coaches Poll. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

1. Purdue (38)

5. Texas 

9. Kansas 

10. Marquette

11. Iowa State

12. Kansas State

13. Xavier

14. Baylor

17. TCU

18. Indiana

20. Providence

21. UConn

23. Creighton

24. Rutgers

RV: Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern

COACHES POLL TOP 25

1. Purdue (15)

6. Texas

8. Kansas 

10. Marquette

11. Kansas State 

12. Baylor

13. Iowa State

15. Xavier

17. Providence

18. Indiana

19. TCU 

21. UConn

RV: Creighton, Rutgers, Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern, Oklahoma State

