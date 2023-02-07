(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll.
The Cyclones moved from No. 11 to 10 in the AP and stayed put at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.
Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Texas complete the top five in the AP Poll while Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Tennessee are the top five in the Coaches Poll.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
1. Purdue (38)
5. Texas
9. Kansas
10. Marquette
11. Iowa State
12. Kansas State
13. Xavier
14. Baylor
17. TCU
18. Indiana
20. Providence
21. UConn
23. Creighton
24. Rutgers
RV: Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern
COACHES POLL TOP 25
1. Purdue (15)
6. Texas
8. Kansas
10. Marquette
11. Kansas State
12. Baylor
13. Iowa State
15. Xavier
17. Providence
18. Indiana
19. TCU
21. UConn
RV: Creighton, Rutgers, Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern, Oklahoma State