(Ames) -- The Iowa State men’s basketball team has learned its opponent for the 2022 Big 12/Big East Battle.
The Cyclones will host St. Johns as part of the challenge on Sunday, December 4th.
This meeting will be just the second ever. St. John’s was a 71-47 in the other meeting, which took place on December 21st, 1948.
Elsewhere in the challenge, Creighton will travel to Texas on Thursday, December 1st, Kansas State treks to Butler on November 30th and Kansas hosts Seton Hall on December 1st.
