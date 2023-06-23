(Ames) -- Iowa State men’s basketball has announced their non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.
The Cyclones will open with Green Bay on November 6th at home and will stay in Hilton Coliseum for their first four games before traveling to the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida from November 23rd-27th.
Iowa State’s only true road game in the non-conference slate will be at DePaul on December 1st as part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle. View the complete release from ISU athletics linked here.