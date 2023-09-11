(KMAland) -- Iowa State is into the latest AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Top 25 poll. The Cyclones are ranked No. 23 this week.
Nebraska is still No. 4 while Creighton is up two to No. 14 and Kansas is also up two to No. 20. View the regional conference teams ranked below and full rankings linked here.
1. Wisconsin (62)
4. Nebraska
6. Texas
9. Minnesota (up 1)
13. Penn State (down 1)
14. Creighton (up 2)
17. Purdue (up 3)
18. Baylor (down 4)
19. Ohio State (down 4)
20. Kansas (up 2)
23. Iowa State (NR)