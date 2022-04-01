(Ames) -- Iowa State has hired CC Cobb as an assistant women's soccer coach.
In a release, Iowa State head coach Matt Fannon said, "We saw CC's resume and the work she has done within the areas of the game that can support our women and program off the field and were really excited. Her education and dedication to providing the best possible support to our women is something that will help to create the ideal environment for our team."
Cobb recently worked at Albany, where she was an assistant coach for the last two seasons.
Cobb has also coached at Marist and Wagner College.
