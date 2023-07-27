Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- Iowa State gymnastics coach Ashley Miles Greig has announced the hiring of Tory Cohen as the program's director of program operations. 

In a release, Miles Greig said, "I take so much pleasure in welcoming Tory to the Cyclone Family. She has the skill set, knowledge and passion I was looking for and she will be such an asset to our program and to our student-athletes."

Cohen comes to Iowa State from the University of Florida, where she worked in the same role last season.

