(Ames) -- Iowa State gymnastics coach Ashley Miles Greig has announced the hiring of Tory Cohen as the program's director of program operations.
In a release, Miles Greig said, "I take so much pleasure in welcoming Tory to the Cyclone Family. She has the skill set, knowledge and passion I was looking for and she will be such an asset to our program and to our student-athletes."
Cohen comes to Iowa State from the University of Florida, where she worked in the same role last season.
